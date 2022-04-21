Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) PT Raised to $35.00

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Truist Financial from $26.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MGY. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.61.

NYSE:MGY traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.51. The stock had a trading volume of 16,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,908,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a one year low of $10.29 and a one year high of $26.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 2.26.

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 38.85%. The firm had revenue of $332.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 120.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,455,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $156,572,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGY. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 25,091 shares during the last quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 40,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

