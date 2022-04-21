Man Group (LON:EMG) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Man Group (LON:EMG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Man Group from GBX 280 ($3.64) to GBX 295 ($3.84) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 301 ($3.92) price target on shares of Man Group in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Man Group from GBX 235 ($3.06) to GBX 240 ($3.12) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 261.50 ($3.40).

EMG stock opened at GBX 239.88 ($3.12) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 214.79 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 216.80. Man Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 157.50 ($2.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 245.90 ($3.20). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.25 billion and a PE ratio of 14.38.

In other news, insider Anne Wade bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.38) per share, for a total transaction of £27,450 ($35,714.29).

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

