ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $119.17.

A number of analysts have commented on MAN shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on ManpowerGroup from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on ManpowerGroup from $144.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

ManpowerGroup stock opened at $95.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.88. ManpowerGroup has a one year low of $84.32 and a one year high of $125.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ManpowerGroup will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

In other ManpowerGroup news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $161,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAN. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

