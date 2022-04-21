Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) PT Raised to $41.00 at Truist Financial

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at Truist Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 47.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MRO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark downgraded Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.27.

Shares of MRO stock traded up $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $27.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,374,547. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Marathon Oil has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $27.72. The company has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.49.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 17.30%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 116.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Marathon Oil will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 13,537 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $336,935.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $200,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,180,065 shares of company stock worth $29,703,167 over the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

