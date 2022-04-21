Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) PT Raised to $110.00

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $91.00 to $110.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 20.91% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.67.

MPC opened at $90.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Marathon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $50.19 and a 12-month high of $91.88. The firm has a market cap of $50.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.92.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.83. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $35.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.94) EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $364,613.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,695 shares of company stock worth $1,178,364 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Successful Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

