Markel (MKL) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 26th. Analysts expect Markel to post earnings of $16.79 per share for the quarter.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $15.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.53 by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 18.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $15.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Markel to post $76 EPS for the current fiscal year and $87 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MKL traded up $25.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,497.39. 31,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,578. The company has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.73. Markel has a 52 week low of $1,155.00 and a 52 week high of $1,513.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,373.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,297.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

In related news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,486.02, for a total transaction of $2,229,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 65 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,266.38, for a total transaction of $82,314.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,065 shares of company stock worth $4,529,920. 1.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MKL. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Markel by 1.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,638,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Markel by 24.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Markel by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 21,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,330,000 after purchasing an additional 6,381 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Markel by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Markel by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Markel in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Markel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,443.33.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

