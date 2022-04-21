MarketAxess Holdings Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.70 (NASDAQ:MKTX)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd.
MarketAxess has a payout ratio of 34.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect MarketAxess to earn $8.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.3%.
MarketAxess stock opened at $273.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 40.46 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $339.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $369.23. MarketAxess has a twelve month low of $256.26 and a twelve month high of $533.36.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on MKTX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $314.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $402.00 to $367.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Compass Point upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $345.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $375.56.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MKTX. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 36.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,542,000 after buying an additional 39,604 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 111,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,020,000 after buying an additional 24,693 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,023,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in MarketAxess by 143.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,753,000 after purchasing an additional 9,860 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in MarketAxess by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 97,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,965,000 after purchasing an additional 9,338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.
MarketAxess Company Profile (Get Rating)
MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.
