MarketAxess Holdings Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.70 (NASDAQ:MKTX)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd.

MarketAxess has a payout ratio of 34.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect MarketAxess to earn $8.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.3%.

MarketAxess stock opened at $273.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 40.46 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $339.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $369.23. MarketAxess has a twelve month low of $256.26 and a twelve month high of $533.36.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $186.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.34 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that MarketAxess will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MKTX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $314.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $402.00 to $367.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Compass Point upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $345.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $375.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MKTX. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 36.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,542,000 after buying an additional 39,604 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 111,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,020,000 after buying an additional 24,693 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,023,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in MarketAxess by 143.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,753,000 after purchasing an additional 9,860 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in MarketAxess by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 97,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,965,000 after purchasing an additional 9,338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

