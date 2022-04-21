MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $367.00.

MKTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $402.00 to $367.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James cut MarketAxess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on MarketAxess from $384.00 to $314.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Compass Point cut MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on MarketAxess from $412.00 to $372.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of MKTX opened at $273.93 on Thursday. MarketAxess has a 1 year low of $256.26 and a 1 year high of $533.36. The stock has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.46 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $339.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $369.23.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 36.90%. The firm had revenue of $186.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that MarketAxess will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.36%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in MarketAxess by 197.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. 98.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

