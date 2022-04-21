MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) PT Lowered to $361.00 at Morgan Stanley

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $367.00 to $361.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 31.79% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on MKTX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MarketAxess in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $345.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James lowered MarketAxess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on MarketAxess from $412.00 to $372.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Compass Point raised MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $374.89.
Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $273.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.46 and a beta of 0.41. MarketAxess has a fifty-two week low of $256.26 and a fifty-two week high of $533.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $339.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $369.23.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 196.2% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 63,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,623,000 after acquiring an additional 41,921 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,029,000 after acquiring an additional 15,636 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at $461,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.
About MarketAxess (Get Rating)
MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.
