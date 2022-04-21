MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Rating Increased to Neutral at Compass Point

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Compass Point from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $275.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Compass Point’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on MarketAxess in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Raymond James downgraded MarketAxess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on MarketAxess from $460.00 to $383.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on MarketAxess in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on MarketAxess from $384.00 to $314.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MarketAxess presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $374.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $273.93 on Thursday. MarketAxess has a 1 year low of $256.26 and a 1 year high of $533.36. The company has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 40.46 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $339.71 and its 200 day moving average is $369.23.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $186.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.34 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 36.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 197.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. 98.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

