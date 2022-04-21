Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $200.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.34% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Marriott have outperformed the industry in the past year. The company is benefiting from its focus on expansion initiatives, digital innovation and the loyalty program. Also, it is gaining from the reopening of the international borders and leniency in travel restrictions. Also, recovery in in business transient and group demand bode well. With global trends improving, the company expects the recovery momentum to continue in the upcoming periods as well. However, coronavirus related woes persists. Due to the same, the company failed to provide earnings and RevPAR guidance for 2022. Although RevPAR is improving sequentially, it is still well below the pre-pandemic level. Earnings estimates for 2022, have declined in the past 30 days, depicting analysts concern regarding the stock growth potential.”

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MAR. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.91.

MAR stock traded down $2.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $188.07. The stock had a trading volume of 70,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,474,190. Marriott International has a 1-year low of $127.23 and a 1-year high of $193.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. The company has a market capitalization of $61.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.31 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $170.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.14.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 125.04%. The company’s revenue was up 104.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.41, for a total transaction of $143,528.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 10,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total transaction of $1,814,894.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,726 shares of company stock valued at $3,003,209. Company insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

