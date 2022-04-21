Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 15.86%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share.

MMC stock opened at $174.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $160.99 and its 200-day moving average is $162.94. The firm has a market cap of $87.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 1-year low of $126.57 and a 1-year high of $175.12.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 34.91%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $183.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.77.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 4,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total transaction of $759,269.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 1,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.21, for a total value of $306,637.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies (Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.