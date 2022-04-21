Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Price Target Raised to $163.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $163.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 10.17% from the company’s current price.

MMC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $183.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.23.

MMC stock traded up $7.04 on Thursday, reaching $181.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,239,140. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 52 week low of $126.57 and a 52 week high of $175.12. The company has a market capitalization of $91.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $160.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.16. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 1,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.21, for a total value of $306,637.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine Ferland sold 4,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total transaction of $759,269.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMC. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 196.6% during the fourth quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 268.0% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

