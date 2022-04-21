Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS.

MMLP stock opened at $5.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.49 million, a P/E ratio of -560.00 and a beta of 2.50. Martin Midstream Partners has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $5.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Martin Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently -200.00%.

In other news, Director Ruben S. Martin bought 141,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.72 per share, with a total value of $527,373.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Ruben S. Martin bought 79,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $236,210.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 309,017 shares of company stock valued at $1,048,385 over the last ninety days. 17.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 9,475 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 12,804 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,068 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,359 shares in the last quarter. 55.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Martin Midstream Partners in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Martin Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging of petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 15 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 13 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

