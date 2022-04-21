Masco (NYSE:MAS) PT Lowered to $60.00

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MAS. Bank of America downgraded Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Masco from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Masco from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut Masco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Masco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.69.

MAS opened at $51.86 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.96 and a 200 day moving average of $61.08. The stock has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66. Masco has a 52-week low of $48.78 and a 52-week high of $71.06.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Masco had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 856.22%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Masco will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 12,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total value of $749,931.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 43,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total value of $2,662,881.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,331 shares of company stock valued at $3,911,613. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 143,516 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,077,000 after purchasing an additional 37,122 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 23,686 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 4,786 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 181,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,771,000 after purchasing an additional 7,039 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 112,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,871,000 after purchasing an additional 19,201 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,045,000. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

