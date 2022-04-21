Mastercard (MA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.18 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 122.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Mastercard to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MA opened at $365.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $357.06 billion, a PE ratio of 41.70, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $352.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $353.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Mastercard has a twelve month low of $305.61 and a twelve month high of $401.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 22.37%.

In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $5,515,580.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $569,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 482,051 shares of company stock worth $181,949,746 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $196,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 667 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $426.88.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

