Mastercard (NYSE:MA) PT Lowered to $442.00 at Morgan Stanley

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $449.00 to $442.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.00% from the company’s current price.

MA has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays cut their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.44.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $365.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $357.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Mastercard has a 12 month low of $305.61 and a 12 month high of $401.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $352.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $353.15.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.16. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Mastercard will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $569,765.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $5,515,580.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 482,051 shares of company stock valued at $181,949,746 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,107,220,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,732,927,000. BlueSpruce Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth approximately $602,624,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $574,844,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,528,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,766,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

