Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) PT Raised to $85.00

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) had its price target upped by analysts at Truist Financial from $71.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 44.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on MTDR. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Matador Resources from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded Matador Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Matador Resources from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Matador Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Matador Resources from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.64.

Matador Resources stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.98. The company had a trading volume of 3,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,207,570. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 4.04. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $21.80 and a 52 week high of $59.12.

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.24. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 35.18%. The firm had revenue of $566.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $344,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 133.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,008 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares during the period. ML & R Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $530,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $313,000. 87.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

