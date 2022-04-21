Materialise (MTLS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Materialise has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Materialise had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $64.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Materialise to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MTLS stock opened at $18.32 on Thursday. Materialise has a 12 month low of $17.06 and a 12 month high of $34.49. The company has a market capitalization of $992.38 million, a P/E ratio of 73.28 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Materialise by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Materialise in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Materialise by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 998,519 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,836,000 after acquiring an additional 141,846 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Materialise by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 132,750 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Materialise by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,616 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 10,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Materialise in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.20.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

