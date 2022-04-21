Materion (MTRN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect Materion to post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter. Materion has set its FY22 guidance at $4.80 to $5.20 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at $4.800-$5.200 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $397.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.03 million. Materion had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 4.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect Materion to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE MTRN opened at $88.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.56. Materion has a 52-week low of $64.83 and a 52-week high of $96.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. Materion’s payout ratio is 13.68%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTRN. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Materion by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 85,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,854,000 after purchasing an additional 19,437 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Materion by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after buying an additional 11,611 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Materion by 211.6% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 80,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,367,000 after buying an additional 54,419 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Materion by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after buying an additional 10,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Materion by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,306,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTRN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Materion from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. CJS Securities initiated coverage on Materion in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Materion in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.33.

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

