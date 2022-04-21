Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Materion Corporation, formerly known as Brush Engineered Materials Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiaries is engaged in the production and supply of high-performance engineered materials in the United States and internationally. Products offered by the Company comprise precious and non-precious specialty metals, inorganic chemicals and powders, specialty coatings, specialty engineered beryllium alloys, beryllium and beryllium composites, and engineered clad and plated metal systems. Materion Corporation is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio. “

Get Materion alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MTRN. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Materion from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Materion in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Materion in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Materion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.33.

Materion stock opened at $88.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 3.07. Materion has a one year low of $64.83 and a one year high of $96.00.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $397.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.03 million. Materion had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 11.72%. Materion’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Materion will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Materion by 133.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 9,821 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Materion during the third quarter valued at approximately $557,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Materion by 14.6% during the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 27,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Materion by 5.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Materion during the third quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

About Materion (Get Rating)

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Materion (MTRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.