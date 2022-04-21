Matson (NYSE:MATX) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Matson from $98.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

MATX stock traded down $4.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.57. 817,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 505,624. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.87. Matson has a 52-week low of $59.65 and a 52-week high of $125.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.00 and a 200-day moving average of $92.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported $9.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.54. Matson had a net margin of 23.63% and a return on equity of 71.15%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Matson will post 26.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.65, for a total value of $438,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,539,896.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.18, for a total transaction of $41,599.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,437 shares of company stock worth $4,518,297 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MATX. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Matson by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 358 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Matson in the third quarter worth $30,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matson during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Matson by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Matson in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

