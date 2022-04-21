Matthew Lang Sells 8,002 Shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Stock

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 8,002 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total value of $83,620.90. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 276,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,884,586.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Matthew Lang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 5th, Matthew Lang sold 2,436 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $33,568.08.

Shares of MYOV traded down $0.57 on Thursday, hitting $9.53. 809,075 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 789,726. The firm has a market capitalization of $894.91 million, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 2.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.81. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.52 and a 1 year high of $27.43.

Myovant Sciences ( NYSE:MYOV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $54.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MYOV. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Myovant Sciences from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Myovant Sciences by 43.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 9.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after purchasing an additional 20,212 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Myovant Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $296,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Myovant Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

