Matthews International (MATW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Matthews International had a negative net margin of 0.88% and a positive return on equity of 16.91%. The firm had revenue of $438.58 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect Matthews International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Matthews International alerts:

Shares of MATW opened at $30.94 on Thursday. Matthews International has a 52-week low of $29.54 and a 52-week high of $43.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.87. The stock has a market cap of $976.16 million, a PE ratio of -64.46 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -183.33%.

MATW has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Matthews International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matthews International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,347,000 after acquiring an additional 18,143 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 89,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 174.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 51,521 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Matthews International by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 62,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after buying an additional 24,200 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Matthews International by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

About Matthews International (Get Rating)

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand solutions segment provides brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for the consumer goods and retail industries.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Matthews International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matthews International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.