Maven Income & Growth VCT (LON:MIG1) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.25

Maven Income & Growth VCT (LON:MIG1 – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This is an increase from Maven Income & Growth VCT’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of Maven Income & Growth VCT stock remained flat at $GBX 45 ($0.59) during trading on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £60.90 million and a PE ratio of 10.47. Maven Income & Growth VCT has a twelve month low of GBX 41.40 ($0.54) and a twelve month high of GBX 46 ($0.60). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 44.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 43.85.
