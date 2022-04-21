Maven Income & Growth VCT (LON:MIG1) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.25

Maven Income & Growth VCT (LON:MIG1 – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This is an increase from Maven Income & Growth VCT’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Maven Income & Growth VCT stock remained flat at $GBX 45 ($0.59) during trading on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £60.90 million and a PE ratio of 10.47. Maven Income & Growth VCT has a twelve month low of GBX 41.40 ($0.54) and a twelve month high of GBX 46 ($0.60). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 44.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 43.85.

Get Maven Income & Growth VCT alerts:

About Maven Income & Growth VCT (Get Rating)

Maven Income and Growth VCT PLC is a venture capital trust fund. The fund invests in management buy-in, buy-out, buy & build and replacement capital. The fund does not invest in hostile public to private transactions. It invests in containers and packing; construction and engineering; transportation; consumer durables and apparel; hotels; media; retail; healthcare; telecommunication services sectors, industrials, non-financials, energy services, financials, consumer goods and services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Maven Income & Growth VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maven Income & Growth VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.