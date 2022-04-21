Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Maverix Metals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.03. Raymond James also issued estimates for Maverix Metals’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on MMX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Maverix Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Maverix Metals from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Maverix Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.96.
Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.00 million. Maverix Metals had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 43.42%.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Maverix Metals in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Maverix Metals by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 399,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 187,546 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Maverix Metals in the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Sprott Inc. increased its position in Maverix Metals by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 5,763,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,158,000 after purchasing an additional 499,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Maverix Metals by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 110,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 35,446 shares in the last quarter. 27.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Maverix Metals’s payout ratio is currently 29.41%.
About Maverix Metals
Maverix Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. It has a portfolio of over 100 royalties and streams in the Americas and Australia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
