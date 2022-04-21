McDonald’s (MCD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.20 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect McDonald’s to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $255.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $189.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $243.72 and its 200 day moving average is $251.02. McDonald’s has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $271.15.

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Northcoast Research downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.96.

In related news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert purchased 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,376,495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,934,888,000 after buying an additional 372,512 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 113.3% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,360 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after buying an additional 8,689 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in McDonald’s by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 12,001 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,732 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $273,000. 67.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

