McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect McGrath RentCorp to post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. McGrath RentCorp has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $175.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.51 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 14.54%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect McGrath RentCorp to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:MGRC opened at $90.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.82. McGrath RentCorp has a 1 year low of $67.08 and a 1 year high of $90.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. This is a boost from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.73%.

Several brokerages have commented on MGRC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McGrath RentCorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 26th.

In other McGrath RentCorp news, VP Philip B. Hawkins sold 10,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total value of $906,108.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 538.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in McGrath RentCorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $506,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in McGrath RentCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $1,697,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

