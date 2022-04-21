MEDNAX (MD) to Release Earnings on Thursday

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect MEDNAX to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $498.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.50 million. MEDNAX had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 15.26%. MEDNAX’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect MEDNAX to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MD opened at $24.32 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.54 and a 200 day moving average of $25.38. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.06. MEDNAX has a 12 month low of $22.31 and a 12 month high of $35.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Several research analysts recently commented on MD shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MEDNAX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MEDNAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of MEDNAX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.38.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of MEDNAX by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 70,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of MEDNAX by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of MEDNAX by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 63,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of MEDNAX by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 107,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of MEDNAX by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 70,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

