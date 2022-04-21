Mercer International (MERC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.16. Mercer International had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $518.96 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Mercer International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Mercer International stock opened at $16.37 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.94 and a 200 day moving average of $12.26. Mercer International has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $18.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 29th. This is a boost from Mercer International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.67%.

In related news, major shareholder Peter R. Kellogg bought 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.76 per share, for a total transaction of $98,252.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Mercer International by 137.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 18,789 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Mercer International by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Mercer International by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Mercer International by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 112,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 52,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Mercer International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,794,000. Institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MERC. StockNews.com began coverage on Mercer International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Mercer International from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Mercer International from $12.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Mercer International from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mercer International from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

