Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.86 per share for the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. has set its FY22 guidance at $7.12-7.27 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $13.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.14 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 47.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Merck & Co., Inc. to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:MRK opened at $86.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.86. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $91.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 53.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 18,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Finally, First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

