Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $4.69 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $4.69 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Meritage Homes’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.85. Meritage Homes reported earnings of $3.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Meritage Homes will report full-year earnings of $24.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.75 to $26.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $23.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.39 to $28.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Meritage Homes.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $6.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.04 by $0.21. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 26.88%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.97 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MTH shares. UBS Group started coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush started coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Meritage Homes from $114.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meritage Homes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.63.

In related news, CFO Hilla Sferruzza sold 13,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total value of $1,414,565.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total transaction of $38,833.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,181 shares of company stock worth $9,116,246 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 59.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 767 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 886.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,055 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTH traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $81.95. 224,746 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,253. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.70. Meritage Homes has a one year low of $75.56 and a one year high of $125.01.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.

