Meta Financial Group (CASH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.88 per share for the quarter.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 28.68% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $158.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts expect Meta Financial Group to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASH opened at $49.52 on Thursday. Meta Financial Group has a twelve month low of $43.64 and a twelve month high of $65.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.60%.

Several research firms recently commented on CASH. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Meta Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.75.

In other news, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 15,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.62, for a total value of $902,944.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kia S. Tang sold 4,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $228,260.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,702.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,032 shares of company stock valued at $1,271,005. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASH. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Meta Financial Group by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,537 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $9,039,000 after acquiring an additional 62,840 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 519.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 132,402 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,899,000 after purchasing an additional 111,011 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 256.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 120,207 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,171,000 after acquiring an additional 86,501 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Meta Financial Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 77,230 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,703 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Meta Financial Group (Get Rating)

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset-based lending, factoring, leasing, insurance premium financing, government guaranteed lending, and other commercial finance products; warehouse financing; healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

