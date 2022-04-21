Meta Platforms, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.31 Per Share (NASDAQ:FB)

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Meta Platforms in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now expects that the social networking company will post earnings of $2.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.15. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Meta Platforms’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.53 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FB. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $425.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.02.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $200.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $545.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $211.23 and a 200-day moving average of $283.92. Meta Platforms has a 1 year low of $185.82 and a 1 year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.88 EPS.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total value of $104,739.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,064,277.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,606,924. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FB. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 108,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $36,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 40,602 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,780,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 13.7% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 27,256 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

