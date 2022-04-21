Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Meta Platforms’ Q4 2022 earnings at $3.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.61 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.75 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.02.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

FB stock opened at $200.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $545.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $283.92. Meta Platforms has a 52 week low of $185.82 and a 52 week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total transaction of $104,739.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,064,277.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,400 shares of company stock worth $1,606,924 in the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 15,396 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after acquiring an additional 7,203 shares in the last quarter. Torray LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 20,628 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 270,806 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $91,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,231 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,169,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.