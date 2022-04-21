MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $46.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.79% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “MGM Growth Properties LLC is a real estate investment trust. The company is engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts which include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings. MGM Growth Properties LLC is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.63.

MGP stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,207,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,161. MGM Growth Properties has a 52 week low of $33.43 and a 52 week high of $43.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.15 and a 200 day moving average of $38.56. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 7.28 and a quick ratio of 7.28.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 3.97%. Research analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Andy H. Chien sold 8,000 shares of MGM Growth Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $300,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 18,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 57,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 4,232 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 179.9% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 207,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,047,000 after acquiring an additional 133,651 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 51,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

