MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) & Earthworks Entertainment (OTCMKTS:EWKS) Critical Analysis

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) and Earthworks Entertainment (OTCMKTS:EWKS – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MGM Resorts International and Earthworks Entertainment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MGM Resorts International $9.68 billion 1.95 $1.25 billion $2.45 17.69 Earthworks Entertainment N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

MGM Resorts International has higher revenue and earnings than Earthworks Entertainment.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for MGM Resorts International and Earthworks Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MGM Resorts International 0 7 8 0 2.53 Earthworks Entertainment 0 0 0 0 N/A

MGM Resorts International currently has a consensus price target of $54.33, suggesting a potential upside of 25.32%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.5% of MGM Resorts International shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of MGM Resorts International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

MGM Resorts International has a beta of 2.32, suggesting that its share price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Earthworks Entertainment has a beta of -0.15, suggesting that its share price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MGM Resorts International and Earthworks Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MGM Resorts International 12.96% -2.23% -0.64% Earthworks Entertainment N/A N/A N/A

Summary

MGM Resorts International beats Earthworks Entertainment on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile (Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. The company's casino operations include slots and table games, as well as online sports betting and iGaming through BetMGM. As of February 17, 2021, its portfolio consisted of 29 hotel and destination gaming offerings. The company also owns and operates Las Vegas Strip Resorts and Fallen Oak golf course. Its customers include premium gaming customers; leisure and wholesale travel customers; business travelers; and group customers, including conventions, trade associations, and small meetings. The company was formerly known as MGM MIRAGE and changed its name to MGM Resorts International in June 2010. MGM Resorts International was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Earthworks Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Earthworks Entertainment, Inc., a development stage company, engages in the creation, co-production, marketing, and distribution of children's and family-oriented entertainment properties. It markets its properties through multiplatform Earthworks Entertainment, Inc., a development stage company, engages in the creation, co-production, marketing, and distribution of children's and family-oriented entertainment properties. It markets its properties through multiplatform market categories, including television, home video, merchandise licensing, electronic and video games, and book and music publishing. The company also forms teaming agreements with outside companies for the co-operative marketing of entertainment properties. Earthworks Entertainment owns marketing rights to nine family-oriented entertainment properties, which include Z-Force, an action adventure property; Nine Dog Christmas, a music-driven holiday property; Big Dogs, the big attitude character brand; Little Suzy's Zoo, the preschool and baby character brand; Corneil & Bernie; The Plonsters, the clay animation television series; The Little Reindeer, an animated Christmas special; 64 Zoo Lane, the animated children's series; and Kiddo the Super Truck, a theatrical quality computer animated property. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Addison, Texas.

