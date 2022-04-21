Michael Demurjian Sells 40,000 Shares of Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Stock

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME – Get Rating) major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.32, for a total value of $12,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,648,846 shares in the company, valued at $7,567,630.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Michael Demurjian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 12th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.34, for a total value of $6,800.00.

On Monday, April 4th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.35, for a total value of $7,000.00.

On Monday, March 28th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.34, for a total value of $6,800.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.33, for a total value of $6,600.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.33, for a total value of $6,600.00.

On Monday, February 7th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.36, for a total value of $7,200.00.

On Monday, January 31st, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.34, for a total value of $6,800.00.

On Monday, January 24th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.52, for a total value of $10,400.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TYME remained flat at $$0.33 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 565,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,114. Tyme Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.60.

Tyme Technologies ( NASDAQ:TYME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Tyme Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Healthcare Value Capital LLC grew its stake in Tyme Technologies by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare Value Capital LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Tyme Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $571,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Tyme Technologies by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,084,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 166,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Tyme Technologies by 382.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 219,507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.98% of the company’s stock.

Tyme Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs) in the United States. Its lead candidate is the SM-88, a CMBT that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial to treat across 15 types of cancer, including pancreatic, lung, breast, prostate, sarcoma, and lymphoma.

