Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 160 ($2.08) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 29.07% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 162 ($2.11) target price on shares of Michelmersh Brick in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of MBH opened at GBX 123.96 ($1.61) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 117.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 124.04. The company has a market capitalization of £118.78 million and a P/E ratio of 17.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.03, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Michelmersh Brick has a 1-year low of GBX 106.50 ($1.39) and a 1-year high of GBX 158.50 ($2.06).

Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of bricks, tiles, and building products in the United Kingdom and Europe. It offers extruded wire cut facing bricks, clay pavers, paving accessories, and special shaped products under the Blockleys brand; monotone color blends in rustic, drag wire, smooth, and sand faced textures under the Carlton brand; handmade bricks and special products under the Charnwood brand; a spectrum of bricks under the Floren.be brand; clamp-fired stock facing bricks in various textural finishes under the Freshfield Lane brand; traditional hand pressed architectural terra cotta and faience, and various architectural components under the Hathern Terra Cotta brand; and facing bricks and special shaped bricks under the Michelmersh brand.

