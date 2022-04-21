Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $73.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.10% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Microchip is riding on consistent strength in its analog and microcontroller businesses. The company’s dominance in 8,16 and 32-bit microcontrollers is driving top-line growth. Strategic acquisitions like Microsemi and Atmel have expanded the product portfolio. It is gaining from recovery in demand across industrial, automotive and consumer end-markets, on reopening of economies, globally. Nevertheless, supply-chain constraints related to semiconductors has been a headwind. The company could not meet demand with adequate supply as shipping of products were facing increasing backlogs. Microchip expects wafer fab, as well as assembly and test constraints, will persist through 2022 and beyond. Leveraged balance sheet remains a concern for investors. Microchip shares have underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis.”

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

MCHP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.79.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $68.80. The stock had a trading volume of 49,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,157,391. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.43 and its 200-day moving average is $80.83. The company has a market cap of $38.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.47, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.57. Microchip Technology has a 52 week low of $64.26 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 38.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Microchip Technology will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $70,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $133,703.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,498 shares of company stock valued at $460,903 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Emfo LLC grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. 55.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microchip Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Microchip Technology (MCHP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.