Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $329.00 target price on the software giant’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.93% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Microsoft’s performance is benefiting from strength in its Azure cloud platform amid accelerated global digital transformation. Teams’ user growth is gaining from continuation of remote work and mainstream adoption of hybrid/flexible work model. Recovery in advertising and job market boosted LinkedIn and Search revenues. Solid uptake of new Xbox consoles is aiding the gaming segment performance. The company is witnessing growth in user base of its different applications including Microsoft 365 suite, Dynamics and Power Platform. Microsoft expects Surface revenues to grow in the mid-teens range, driven by strong demand for premium devices. Microsoft shares have outperformed the industry year to date. However, increasing spend on Azure enhancements amid stiff competition in the cloud space from Amazon is likely to dent margins.”

MSFT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group set a $360.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.74.

NASDAQ MSFT traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $286.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 806,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,423,582. Microsoft has a twelve month low of $238.07 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.48, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $294.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $310.85.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,600 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. TFO TDC LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at $72,000. 69.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

