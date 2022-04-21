Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) Lifted to “Overweight” at Piper Sandler

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Rating) was upgraded by Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MIST. Zacks Investment Research lowered Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ MIST remained flat at $$7.29 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 2,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,833. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.98 and a 52-week high of $8.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.24. The company has a market capitalization of $218.09 million, a PE ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 3.50.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MIST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts forecast that Milestone Pharmaceuticals will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 203,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 985,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,457,000 after purchasing an additional 290,626 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP raised its position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 147,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 33,568 shares during the last quarter. Bleichroeder LP acquired a new position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,638,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. The company is developing etripamil, a novel channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation and rapid ventricular rate.

