Millicom International Cellular (TIGO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 28th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The technology company reported $6.41 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter. Millicom International Cellular had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 12.78%.

Get Millicom International Cellular alerts:

Millicom International Cellular stock opened at $26.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.80. Millicom International Cellular has a 1 year low of $19.93 and a 1 year high of $46.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.83 and a 200-day moving average of $29.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

TIGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded Millicom International Cellular from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.90 to $32.90 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Millicom International Cellular from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Millicom International Cellular by 2,757.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 67,860 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 56.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 763,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 7,639 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile (Get Rating)

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Millicom International Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millicom International Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.