Millicom International Cellular (TIGO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 28th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The technology company reported $6.41 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter. Millicom International Cellular had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 12.78%.
Millicom International Cellular stock opened at $26.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.80. Millicom International Cellular has a 1 year low of $19.93 and a 1 year high of $46.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.83 and a 200-day moving average of $29.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Millicom International Cellular by 2,757.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 67,860 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 56.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 763,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 7,639 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.06% of the company’s stock.
Millicom International Cellular Company Profile (Get Rating)
Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Millicom International Cellular (TIGO)
- 3 Ways to Invest in 5G Growth
- Sell-Side Activity Drives Proctor & Gamble Higher
- Google Upgraded Ahead Of Earnings
- Highly Valued Abbot Laboratories Could Move Lower
- Baker Hughes, Another Buy-The-Dip Opportunity In Oilfield Services
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Millicom International Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millicom International Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.