Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.11.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MCW. William Blair began coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Mister Car Wash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Mister Car Wash from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mister Car Wash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Mister Car Wash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

In other news, insider Casey Penn Lindsay sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $59,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,082 shares of company stock worth $201,867.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCW. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. lifted its stake in Mister Car Wash by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. now owns 219,213,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,991,870,000 after acquiring an additional 4,051,981 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the fourth quarter worth about $65,866,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Mister Car Wash by 92.1% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,240,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032,715 shares during the period. Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the third quarter worth about $31,257,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Mister Car Wash by 126.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,911,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626,494 shares during the period. 96.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCW opened at $15.27 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.56 and its 200 day moving average is $16.91. Mister Car Wash has a fifty-two week low of $14.36 and a fifty-two week high of $24.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Mister Car Wash had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mister Car Wash will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 396 car wash locations in 21 states. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

