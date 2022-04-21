Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.440-$0.470 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $875 million-$895 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $853.90 million.

MCW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Mister Car Wash from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Mister Car Wash from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. William Blair began coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Mister Car Wash from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Mister Car Wash from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.80.

NYSE MCW opened at $15.27 on Thursday. Mister Car Wash has a twelve month low of $14.36 and a twelve month high of $24.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Mister Car Wash ( NYSE:MCW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Mister Car Wash had a negative return on equity of 6.86% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. Research analysts predict that Mister Car Wash will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Mister Car Wash news, insider Casey Penn Lindsay sold 2,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $36,539.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,082 shares of company stock valued at $201,867.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCW. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,509,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,700,000 after buying an additional 1,144,316 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 1,074.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 546,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,945,000 after buying an additional 499,613 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 150.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 812,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,799,000 after buying an additional 488,438 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 2,047.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after buying an additional 230,494 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 576,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,489,000 after buying an additional 129,725 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 396 car wash locations in 21 states. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

