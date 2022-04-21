Mohawk Industries (MHK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect Mohawk Industries to post earnings of $2.93 per share for the quarter. Mohawk Industries has set its Q1 2022 guidance at $2.900-$3.000 EPS and its Q1 guidance at $2.90-$3.00 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.93%. Mohawk Industries’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Mohawk Industries to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:MHK opened at $128.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.39. Mohawk Industries has a fifty-two week low of $117.56 and a fifty-two week high of $231.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.51.

In related news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total transaction of $73,248.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Chistopher Wellborn purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $135.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MHK. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $460,000. 75.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MHK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $165.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $188.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.00.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

