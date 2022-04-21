Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.67.

A number of analysts recently commented on MCRI shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of Monarch Casino & Resort stock opened at $93.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 52-week low of $56.35 and a 52-week high of $94.26. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.65.

Monarch Casino & Resort ( NASDAQ:MCRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.01. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 16.57%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCRI. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. The company also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of December 31, 2021, its Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

