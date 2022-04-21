Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Lowered to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $90.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $85.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 3.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MCRI. StockNews.com cut Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Monarch Casino & Resort from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial raised their price target on Monarch Casino & Resort from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Monarch Casino & Resort has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.75.

NASDAQ MCRI opened at $93.08 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.67 and a 200-day moving average of $73.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.65. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 52 week low of $56.35 and a 52 week high of $94.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Monarch Casino & Resort ( NASDAQ:MCRI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 17.32%. Equities research analysts forecast that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,073,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,888,000 after purchasing an additional 53,121 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 206,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,832,000 after purchasing an additional 50,252 shares in the last quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC increased its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC now owns 208,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,423,000 after purchasing an additional 47,513 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,298,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. The company also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of December 31, 2021, its Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

