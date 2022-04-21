Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 17.32%.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCRI opened at $93.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 12-month low of $56.35 and a 12-month high of $94.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.67 and its 200 day moving average is $73.77.

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,013,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,915,000 after purchasing an additional 21,347 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 60,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842 shares during the last quarter. 63.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MCRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Monarch Casino & Resort from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.75.

About Monarch Casino & Resort (Get Rating)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. The company also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of December 31, 2021, its Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.