MongoDB Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 23,831 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,157% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,056 put options.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MDB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $560.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $630.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of MongoDB from $550.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.72.

In related news, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.70, for a total transaction of $677,562.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.11, for a total value of $13,933,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,833 shares of company stock worth $57,329,693. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in MongoDB by 54.2% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in MongoDB by 0.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,139,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 1.8% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

MDB stock opened at $407.01 on Thursday. MongoDB has a 12 month low of $238.01 and a 12 month high of $590.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $390.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $449.40. The stock has a market cap of $27.50 billion, a PE ratio of -85.87 and a beta of 0.84.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $1.17. The company had revenue of $266.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.42 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 35.12% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -5.48 EPS for the current year.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

